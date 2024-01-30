BaFin Warns Consumers About The Website vector-fin.com

The Federal Financial Supervisory Authority ( BaFin ) warns consumers about the services offered on the website vector-fin.com. According to information available to BaFin , the operator is providing financial and investment services on this website without the required authorisation.

The operator refers to itself as “Vector Fin” without providing any information about its legal form. The website lists a business address in Auckland, New Zealand.

Anyone providing financial or investment services in Germany may do so only with authorisation from BaFin . However, some companies offer these services without the necessary authorisation. Information on whether a particular company has been granted authorisation by BaFin can be found in BaFin ’s database of companies.

The information provided by BaFin is based on section 37 (4) of the German Banking Act (Kreditwesengesetz – KWG ).