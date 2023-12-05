BaFin Warns Consumers About The Website stateinvestments.co.uk

According to information available to BaFin, the operator is providing financial and investment services on this website without the required authorisation.

The operator refers to itself as “StateInvestments” without providing any information about the legal form. The website does not contain a legal notice. The operator claims to have its registered office in London, United Kingdom; a full business address is not given. Except for its name, the website is identical to the websites tradecentrix.net and cmginternal.org, regarding which BaFin already issued a warning on 23 October 2023.

Anyone conducting banking business or providing financial, investment or payment services in Germany may do so only with authorisation from BaFin. However, some companies offer these services without the necessary authorisation. Information on whether a particular company has been granted authorisation by BaFin can be found in BaFin’s database of companies.

The information provided by BaFin is based on section 37 (4) of the German Banking Act (Kreditwesengesetz – KWG ).