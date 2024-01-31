BaFin Warns Consumers About The Website apexplatform.tech

The Federal Financial Supervisory Authority ( BaFin ) warns consumers about the services offered on the website apexplatform.tech. According to information available to BaFin , the unknown operator is providing financial and investment services on this website without the required authorisation.

This website is identical to the website apex-platform.io for which BaFin already issued a warning on 13 October 2023. The business address listed on both websites is identical to the purported business address of the operator of the website styx-trade.com for which BaFin already issued a warning on 25 July 2023. There are further parallels between the two platforms.



Financial and/or investment services may only be offered in Germany if the company providing these services has the necessary authorisation from BaFin to do this. However, some companies offer these services without the necessary authorisation. Information on whether a particular company has been granted authorisation by BaFin can be found in BaFin’s database of companies.



The information provided by BaFin is based on section 37 (4) of the German Banking Act (Kreditwesengesetz – KWG ).