BaFin - Save The Date: SSM 10-Year Anniversary Celebration On 11 September 2024

The Single Supervisory Mechanism ( SSM ) began its work in November 2014. Since then, the European Central Bank has been responsible for the direct supervision of significant banks and banking groups within the eurozone.

To mark this 10-year anniversary, BaFin is hosting a celebration at the World Conference Center in Bonn on 11 September 2024.

Leading experts will be invited to discuss their expectations for the next ten years and to speak about potential changes in the areas of products, banks and supervision.

The event is aimed at interested persons from the financial sector and academia as well as national and international financial supervisors and standard setters.

Further information about the event programme and registration will be available on BaFin’s website in May.

Participation is free of charge. The number of available places is limited.