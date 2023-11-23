BaFin Issues Warning About A Case Of Identity Theft Targeting Blueport, Inc.

The Federal Financial Supervisory Authority ( BaFin ) has become aware that unknown perpetrators are using the name Blueport, Inc. to contact consumers on an unsolicited basis. This is a case of identity theft against the US company of the same name.

The perpetrators contact customers they already know and to whom they have already sold non-existent shares. The criminals again offer financial and investment services without the required authorisation. They refer to the websites blueport24.eu and blueport24.com in connection with their activities.

On both websites, the operators falsely provide the registration number and business address of the company Blueport, Inc. , registered in Massachuetts, USA . In addition, further addresses in Sweden and the United Kingdom are specified.

Anyone conducting banking business or providing financial or investment services in Germany may do so only with authorisation from BaFin . However, some companies offer these services without the required authorisation. Information on whether a particular company has been granted authorisation by BaFin can be found in BaFin’s database of companies.

The information provided by BaFin is based on section 37 (4) of the German Banking Act (Kreditwesengesetz – KWG ).