BaFin Investigates Operators Of Website lendowl.co

The Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) warns consumers about the website lendowl.co. According to information available to BaFin, the operator is providing financial and investment services on this website without the required authorisation.

On the website, the operator is simply referred to as “Lendowl”, and there is no information regarding its legal form. The website does not provide any details of the operator’s registered office and does not contain a legal notice.

Anyone conducting banking business or providing financial or investment services in Germany may do so only with authorisation from BaFin. However, some companies offer these services without the required authorisation. Information on whether a particular company has been granted authorisation by BaFin can be found in BaFin’s database of companies.

The information provided by BaFin is based on section 37 (4) of the German Banking Act (Kreditwesengesetz – KWG ).