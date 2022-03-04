BaFin Imposes Administrative Fines

On 22 February 2022, BaFin imposed administrative fines totalling 72,000 euros on a natural person due to breaches of section 33 (1) sentence 1 and section 34 (1) sentence 1 of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz – WpHG).
