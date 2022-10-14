BaFin: German Financial Stability Committee On Risks And Resilience In The German Financial Sector

A statement issued on Thursday, 13 October 2022 by the German Financial Stability Committee ( FSC ) declared that while German financial institutions were well capitalised overall, they should prepare for a significantly altered risk situation. In its statement, the FSC set out its views on the weakening of the economic environment, heightened risks and safeguarding the resilience of the German financial sector.

It emphasised that adequate risk provisioning was important so that financial institutions were better able to cope with potential setbacks in a challenging environment. The FSC statement then highlighted the package of measures announced by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht – BaFin ) at the beginning of 2022, describing it as an important contribution towards preserving and enhancing the resilience of German financial institutions. The activation of the countercyclical capital buffer and a sectoral systemic risk buffer for loans secured by residential real estate, it explained, meant that capital had already been conserved within the system in Germany. In the view of the FSC , the capital buffers have not impaired lending.