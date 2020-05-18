B3: New Market Maker Program Single Stock And Units Futures

As of May 18, 2020 a new Market Maker program for the 12 available Single Stock and Units Futures contracts comes into effect. The new initiatives aim to continue developing and promoting this product in the market.
Know more:
New features:
- Extend from three to five Market Makers trading all instruments;
- Tighter spread obligations;
- Market makers acting in three different tiers, offering greater depth to the order book.
Benefits:
- Greater on-screen liquidity;
- More competitive prices;
- Market development to enable more trading strategies.
For more information, please see our External Communication. If you have any query, talk to your RM.
Visit our portal for further details on the market makers’ activity for Single Stock and Units Futures contracts.