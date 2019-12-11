B3 Elected Global Exchange Of The Year By London-Based Global Investor Group

- For the first time since the award was created in 2009 a Latin American exchange has received the honor;
- B3 was also elected South American stock exchange of the year
B3 was elected Global Exchange of the Year at this year’s FOW Awards, an award organized by the Futures and Options World (FOW) magazine and hosted by the Global Investor Group, the UK’s leading communications group specialized in the capital and derivatives markets.
This is the first time since the creation of the FOW Awards in 2009 that a Latin American stock exchange has won the award’s main category. Each year, the best and most innovative exchanges in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa and Oceania are awarded. In addition to global recognition, B3 was also elected the South American Exchange of the Year.
“This is an unprecedented recognition for B3 and makes us very proud. Especially because it shows that the deliveries to our clients has been noticed as a differential of the company. In 2019, we experienced record in trading volumes - in addition to over US$ 18 billion in stock offerings in the year - and were able to deliver new products and systems to our customers, with the certainty of excellence and secure operations”, says Claudio Jacob, Clients and Market Development Managing Director at B3.
“In recent years, B3 has established itself as a truly modern and diversified exchange offering systems and services for the equity, derivatives, financial and commodity markets, as well as for fixed income securities, investment funds, government bonds and spot foreign exchange,” says Luke Jeffs, FOW editor.
To choose the winners in each category, FOW's editorial team draws up a shortlist, which is submitted for review by a panel of experts from various areas of the financial and capital markets. Each judge ranks competitors based on technical and objective criteria, and the results are weighted. To ensure the integrity of the award process, no editorial member of FOW or Global Investor Group is allowed to participate in the evaluation process.
According to Jeffs, the increase in trading volumes was decisive to elect B3. “The increasing volumes are related to the fact that B3 has managed to expand its domestic customer base, which now numbers 1.5 million individual stock investors, as well as international trading companies that are increasingly tapping into B3’s most liquid markets,” says the FOW editor.
The list of winners for the FOW Awards 2019 is available at https://www.globalinvestorgroup.com/