B3 Announces Results For The Second Quarter Of 2020

Investor Relations B3 Podcast - 2Q2020
Click here and listen to the comments of
CFO Daniel Sonder and Marcela Bretas, Investor Relations director,
on B3's financial results for the 2nd quarter of 2020
B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (ticker: B3SA3) reports today its second quarter 2020 (2Q20) earnings. Total revenues reached R$2,129.1 million, an 34.8% increase over the same period of the previous year (2Q19), driven by growth in all the segments except Infrastructure for financing. Net income attributable to B3’s shareholders totaled R$892.4 million, an increase of 36.3%.
Chief Executive Officer of B3, Gilson Finkelsztain, said: “The beginning of the second quarter of 2020 coincided with the most critical moment of the crisis caused by the pandemic. People’s behaviors and public policies were mainly steered to mitigate ongoing health concerns and the economic dislocation caused by the crisis. Although it is too early to assess the full extent of the effects of the pandemic, the prices of financial assets which had seen a sharp decrease initially have seen a significant recovery as a result of the adoption of monetary easing measures and the increase in fiscal spending, to fund economic support programs both in Brazil and in several countries around the world.
The Brazilian capital and financial markets, faced an unprecedented scenario that combined volatility, caused by the uncertainties that accompany the current crisis, with historically low interest rates. This has led investors, mostly locals, to seek to diversify their portfolios away from government fixed income instruments, as evidenced by the growth in volumes traded in our main markets. The strength of this demand encouraged companies to resume their capital raising plans, for both debt and equity, resulting in a pick-up in the pipeline of IPOs and follow-on offers.
The current scenario continues to require caution, but we are optimistic about the prospects for resumption of investments and the potential structural effects brought about by the increase in the number of investors in Brazil’s capital markets. Accordingly, B3 remains ready to offer the infrastructure to serve our customers and regulators and support the Brazil’s economic growth.”
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer, Daniel Sonder, added: “The high volumes in our main businesses translated sound financial performance and strong cash generation during the second quarter. In line with our goal of maintaining an adequate capital structure, we took a bank loan of R$1.25 billion in June, and announced the issuance of a R$3.55 billion local debenture by the end of August, while disbursing a net R$ 2.5 billion in July to retire our 2020 Global Bonds.”
