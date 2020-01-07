B3 Announces New Portfolio For Ibovespa And Other Indices

B3 hereby announces the new Bovespa Index (Ibovespa) portfolio, which will be effective from January 6, 2020 to April 30, 2020, based on the closing of the January 3, 2020 trading session. The new Ibovespa portfolio registers the addition of Carrefour ON (CRFB3), Hapvida ON (HAPV3), SulAmérica UNT (SULA11), Cia Hering ON (HGTX3) and Totvs (TOTS3), totaling 73 stocks in 70 companies.
The five equities with the heaviest weighting in this index were: Itauunibanco PN (8.573%), Vale ON (8.189%), Bradesco PN (6.985%), Petrobras PN (6.617%) and B3 ON (4.312%).
The equities with the heaviest weighting in the previous portfolio of this index, valid from September 2, 2019 to January 3, 2020 were: Itauunibanco PN (9.194%), Vale ON (8.204%), Bradesco PN (7.300%), Petrobras PN (6.593%) and B3 ON (5.175%).
B3 regularly announces three previews of the new index compositions: the first is in the first trading session of the last month of the portfolio in force, the second is in the trading session that follows the 15th of the last month of the portfolio in force and the third is in the last trading session of the portfolio in force.
B3 also announces the portfolios of other calculated indices. The changes are attached in files hereto.
