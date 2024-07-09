Azqore Selects Volante Technologies’ Payments As A Service - Azqore To Deliver Modern SEPA Instant Payments And ISO 20022 Services To Its Financial Institution Customers Worldwide

Volante Technologies, the global leader in payments as a service, today announced that Azqore, a business and technology partner for wealth managers, has selected Volante’s Payments as a Service (PaaS) to deliver SEPA instant payments and ISO 20022 messaging services to its customer base.

Azqore and Volante started working together when Azqore selected Volante’s low-code ISO 20022 service to accelerate its multi-country, multi-bank, ISO 20022 adoption programme. Today’s PaaS announcement, extending the partnership to incorporate SEPA instant payments, represents an important step forward in Azqore’s payments modernization strategy.

"As customer demand continues to evolve, it is crucial that financial institutions of all kinds have the solutions they need to stay competitive, especially as we’re seeing an increase in the pace of regulatory change," stated Anders Ohrneman, Head of IT Post-Trade & Operations, Azqore.

Regulatory considerations played a crucial role in Azqore’s selection of Volante’s Payments as a Service, due to the requirement to meet the aggressive deadlines for SEPA Instant Payments mandated by the European Union. Other key factors were the need for rapid time to market for new services, tight integration into Azqore’s core banking infrastructure and the opportunity to create an extensible platform for future payments modernization.

Belhassen Belkhechine, Payments & Operations Product Manager, Azqore continued, “With Volante’s Payments as a Service, we can bring new instant payments and ISO 20022 services to market faster. We also have built the foundation of a platform for innovation for all our customers, easily extensible to future payment types and services.”

Azqore joins a growing number of European institutions who have adopted Volante’s PaaS to realize their payments modernization goals. In welcoming Azqore as a customer, Volante extends its track record as a pioneer in ISO 20022 and instant payments. The company processed the first U.S. RTP® transaction and the first instant payment in Saudi Arabia.

"We are excited about the payments modernization journey we have embarked upon with Azqore. Our track record of delivering innovation through PaaS, combined with Azqore’s experience and extensive reach, paves the way for financial businesses to reap the benefits of new services such as instant payments and ISO 20022 messaging,” commented Deepak Gupta, EVP Product, Engineering & Services, Volante Technologies. “With our PaaS value proposition, we are ideally positioned to drive the digital transformation of the payments ecosystem for consumers and businesses alike.”

