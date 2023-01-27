AZB & Partners Tops M&A Legal Adviser In APAC Region For 2022, Finds GlobalData

AZB & Partners was the top mergers and acquisitions (M&A) legal adviser in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region in 2022 by both value as well as volume, according to the latest legal advisers league table by GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

An analysis of GlobalData’s Financial Deals Database reveals that AZB & Partners achieved this leading position by advising on 94 deals worth $91.1 billion.

Aurojyoti Bose, Lead Analyst at GlobalData, comments: “AZB & Partners not only occupied the top position in 2022 but was also much ahead of its peers in terms of value as well as volume. It was shy of only four deals from touching the 100 deals volume mark. It was also the only adviser with more than $90 billion in total deal value in 2022 with the advisor occupying the second position by value trailing by more than $30 billion.”





Argus Partners occupied the second position in terms of value, by advising on $59 billion worth of deals, followed by Wadia Ghandy with $58.6 billion while Cravath Swaine & Moore and Singhi & Cowith jointly occupied the fourth position with each advising on deals worth $58.5 billion.

Meanwhile, Khaitan & Co occupied the second position in terms of volume with 75 deals, followed by Herbert Smith Freehills with 54 deals, Baker McKenzie with 39 deals, and White & Case with 36 deals.