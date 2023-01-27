Axel Springer And SBI Group Deepen Their Investment In The Digital Business Of Boerse Stuttgart Group

Boerse Stuttgart Group strengthens its digital business and further expands its strategic partnership with Axel Springer and SBI Group via SBI Digital Asset Holdings. Both partners deepen their investment and are now invested in the entire digital business of Boerse Stuttgart Group, which will be bundled under the brand "Boerse Stuttgart Digital" in future. Boerse Stuttgart Digital offers trading and brokerage solutions and crypto custody for institutional clients, as well as the award-winning retail platform BISON.

“With Boerse Stuttgart Digital, we create a one-stop shop for institutional and retail clients along the entire value chain of cryptocurrencies and tokens. We are highly regulated, stable and transparent. We are the trusted crypto infrastructure partner for European financial institutions intending to provide their clients with secure access to cryptocurrencies and tokens. Axel Springer and SBI Group are globally leading digital companies who share our growth ambition. We are delighted to further scale Boerse Stuttgart Digital with them," said Dr. Matthias Voelkel, CEO of Boerse Stuttgart Group.

“The fact that Axel Springer and SBI Group are expanding their strategic partnership with Boerse Stuttgart Group underlines their trust in the digital business of our Group as a regulated player,” said Dr. Christian Ricken, Chairman of the Executive Committee of Boerse Stuttgart Group.

As the largest digital publishing house in Europe, Axel Springer will contribute its expertise with regard to retail offerings: “Boerse Stuttgart Digital provides retail customers and institutional partners with a regulated offering along the entire value chain. This is unique in Europe. I am looking forward to the further cooperation and to supporting the offering in the future”, said Dr Valentin Schöndienst, Senior Vice President New Business at Axel Springer.

The Japan based financial conglomerate SBI Group, via its subsidiary SBI Digital Asset Holdings, has built a global network of digital asset and cryptocurrency businesses. The network consists of a combination of strategic partnerships and minority investments and is complemented by the development of core digital asset products and services from within the group. “The market is in need of trusted, regulated and professional infrastructure to truly deliver on the promise of digital assets. Boerse Stuttgart Group was a natural choice of European partners in this journey to transform the financial sector with innovative and reliable technology and processes.” said Fernando Vazquez Cao, CEO of SBI Digital Asset Holdings.

With Boerse Stuttgart Digital, Boerse Stuttgart Group has built the largest digital and crypto business of all traditional European exchange groups. Boerse Stuttgart Digital has offices in Stuttgart, Berlin, Ljubljana and Zurich and a workforce of around 170 people.