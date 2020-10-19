AXA IM Launches Onshore Global Strategic Bond Fund For UK Investors

AXA Investment Managers (AXA IM) announces the launch of the AXA Global Strategic Bond fund, an onshore version of the successful global fixed income strategy it has been running for the past nine years.
The UK-domiciled fund aims to provide investors with an unconstrained, total return mandate which can invest across the multi-trillion dollar fixed income universe, mirroring the existing offshore AXA WF Global Strategic Bonds fund.
Managed by Nick Hayes, with Nicolas Trindade as deputy, the fully ESG integrated fund invests in fixed income assets with a view to finding growth opportunities which can provide an ongoing positive return for investors.
The strategy combines top down, strategic asset allocation based on the team’s global macro outlook with bottom up regional and sector-specific credit selection, utilising the wider skillset across AXA Investment Managers’ fixed income capability to provide a “best ideas” portfolio of a variety of fixed income assets.
Split into risk categories, the fund is made up of assets the team considers to be either defensive, intermediate or aggressive, offering a transparent and liquid core holding for clients looking to get ongoing, diversified exposure to fixed income assets.
Commenting on the launch, Nick Hayes, manager of the AXA Global Strategic Bond strategy, said: “The strategy delivers exposure to the global fixed income market via a flexible and transparent process and approach which adapts to the current conditions to capture returns, whilst minimising the volatility experienced by individual sub-asset classes within the wider universe. With so much uncertainty facing fixed income investors at the moment, we believe now is the optimum time to hold such a flexible strategy."
Marion Le Morhedec, Head of Active Fixed Income Europe & Asia, added: “The last decade has presented numerous challenges for fixed income investors as extraordinary monetary policy has become the norm, and 2020 has continued that trend. Despite this backdrop, the strategy has delivered consistent positive returns through its total return approach, and we are pleased to launch an onshore fund for UK investors seeking broad exposure to fixed income markets."
Investment involves risks, including the loss of capital