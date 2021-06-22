AXA IM Appoints Marion Le Morhedec As Global Head Of Fixed Income

AXA Investment Managers (AXA IM) announces the appointment of Marion Le Morhedec as Global Head of Fixed Income, effective immediately. Based in Paris, she leads AXA IM’s global Fixed Income business and reports to Hans Stoter, Global Head of AXA IM Core.
Christophe Herpet is appointed Deputy Head of Fixed Income and Global Head of Fixed Income for AXA, effective immediately. Based in Paris, he reports to Marion Le Morhedec.
They will both retain their current portfolio management responsibilities.
Hans Stoter, Global Head of AXA IM Core, said: “The new organisation of our Fixed Income team enables us to better capture and answer client demand for truly global, conviction-led and ESG embedded fixed income capabilities. I am convinced that Marion’s indisputable leadership skills and deep expertise in fixed income, alongside Christophe’s robust experience in managing the AXA Group’s assets, will not only generate value for clients but also for our internal teams.”
AXA IM’s fixed income teams offer a comprehensive range of strategies spanning the whole spectrum of this asset class’ universe including money market, sovereign and inflation, emerging markets, investment grade credit, buy and maintain and high yield.