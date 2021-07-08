Avenir Technology To Deliver Trading Platform For The International Stock Exchange - Move Set To Help Specialist Venue Drive Transaction Volumes

Avenir Technology Limited (avenir-technology.com), a global developer of post-trade Financial Market Infrastructure solutions, has today announced that it will be providing a comprehensive trading platform for The International Stock Exchange (TISE). Headquartered in Guernsey and with staff operating across Dublin, Guernsey, the Isle of Man, Jersey and London, the regulated marketplace specialises in listing bonds aimed at professional investors and is home to over 3,000 listings with a total market value in excess of £450 billion.
Developed as a multi-asset price discovery and trading solution, the new platform is designed to operate on an auction basis, but with the ability to configure and accommodate continuous trading if desired. This flexible structure will deliver all the necessary functionality and capacity required by the exchange to progress its strategic objectives. The technology will allow for a FIX API, enabling easy integration with brokers’ front office software, whilst also lowering the cost of connecting to the exchange.
Martyn Bain, director of Avenir Technology, commented:
“In recent years, TISE has grown to be a popular listing venue for securities issued internationally, including by some of the world’s most recognisable brands. With our considerable experience of delivering high quality post-trade settlement systems to new and established exchanges across the globe, we know that this new trading platform will facilitate cheaper and easier connections to TISE, helping drive liquidity and in turn making the venue an even more attractive option for issuers.”
Cees Vermaas, CEO of TISE, added: [proposed quote, obviously can be changed]
“TISE is a major European bond market that continues to see record numbers of new listings and I am hugely excited that we are partnering with Avenir for the delivery of this trading platform. Both the auction and continuous trading features will enable us to deliver even greater value to our current issuers, as well as offering new products and services to a whole new range of potential clients. Avenir’s understanding of the requirements for building a modern and fully connected financial market infrastructure will make TISE an even more popular choice for investors and issuers alike.”
Delivery of the trading platform is expected to be completed later in the summer.