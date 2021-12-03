Avelacom Wins “Connectivity Provider Of The Year” In FOW /Global Investor International Awards 2021 - Avelacom’s Fourth Industry Award In 2021, Recognises The Company’s Achievements In A Highly Competitive Market

Avelacom, the low latency connectivity, IT infrastructure and data solutions provider for global financial markets, was named the “Best Connectivity Provider” at the FOW International Awards 2021 ceremony.
The awards are judged by an international panel of experts who recognize excellence and achievements within the financial markets for derivatives. This has always been a highly competitive area, dependent on technology and sensitive to micro-movements in markets. With the continued increase in volatility during this year, banks, hedge funds and proprietary trading firms have even stronger requirements of their IT infrastructure performance to ensure the lowest latencies to access major global markets, the highest network uptime, and enough capacity on hand to cope with peaks of volatility.
In 2021 Avelacom reinvested 50% of its previous year’s revenue into its network upgrade, latency improvements and new points-of-presence in Brazil, Mainland China, and Saudi Arabia. This positions Avelacom as a truly global network connecting both developed and emerging markets. Avelacom has 40+ unique and best-in-market fiber routes in its portfolio: between Europe and Asia, Europe and South Africa, North America and Latin America, and within Asia. Additionally, the company has launched microwave network solutions to meet the needs of global buy- and sell-side firms. Avelacom’s offering for crypto market access also helps institutions adopt digital assets seamlessly.
Aleksey Larichev, CEO of Avelacom, said: “We are thrilled to receive this latest award by FOW and Global Investor Group as it is one of the most prestigious and influential awards programmes in the financial trading community. Our network solutions are among the best, we have an excellent support team, and we are always driven to learn and develop and keep our leading position in the financial industry. This is the area where connectivity technologies make a difference.”
A representative from FOW said: “During the pandemic, the derivatives market saw real volatility. Yet, it has been continuously growing in terms of trading volumes and the number of participants. Financial firms face more challenges and Avelacom’s connectivity solutions help them to compete successfully and win more trading opportunities.”