Avelacom Sets New Speed Records on Europe <> East Asia Routes

Avelacom’s core network has recently undergone significant upgrades, optimizing its terrestrial path latencies by up to 8 milliseconds.

This benefits key routes between Europe’s hubs (London, Frankfurt, Dublin, Zurich) and major East Asian hubs (Tokyo, Shanghai, and Hong Kong).

Avelacom has reduced network latencies between European markets and major East Asian cities Tokyo, Shanghai, and Hong Kong. For example, the latency for the London <> Shanghai route is now less than 125 milliseconds (round-trip delay), compared to the previous industry benchmark of approximately 133 milliseconds.

These unmatched speeds were achieved through network upgrades that were completed using cutting-edge technologies on these long-distance and complex routes, which travel through multiple countries.

Europe to East Asia routes are growing in demand, driven by increased FX and crypto electronic trading volumes, as well as increased participation from institutional traders. London is the world’s largest currency trading hub, while Tokyo hosts tier 1 crypto venues, is a global price discovery hub for digital assets, as well as being a top tier FX trading destination. The improvement in network infrastructure achieved by Avelacom’s upgrades supports this growth in trading volumes by providing faster connectivity that is pivotal for algorithmic strategies dominating the market. Routes into and out of Seoul, Korea will be the next to be upgraded

Aleksey Larichev, CEO of Avelacom, states: “Fast is never done because we serve global banks and prop trading firms that deploy sophisticated market-making and arbitrage strategies. We’ve built our reputation by introducing unique, proprietary, and fastest connectivity options, tailored for the financial industry. Constantly updating network latencies is a significant part of our overall business success”.