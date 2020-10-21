Avelacom Is Launching New Connectivity Options Between North American And Asian Financial Markets - To Prepare For Expected Bursts Of Volatility -The New Link Is Designed To Improve Back-Up System Performance And Meets Two Key Criteria – Geographic Diversity And Reduced Latency

Avelacom, the high-performance global connectivity and IT infrastructure provider for the financial services industry, is announcing the launch of a new Chicago <> Tokyo back-up route, supporting efforts to ensure robust trading systems among banks, exchanges and trading firms as they prepare for expected volatility in light of the upcoming US election. The new back-up route is geographically diverse from the PC-1 submarine cable system used for most primary routes and has only a 5 millisecond difference in latency compared to the primary connection. This back-up route is therefore the fastest non PC-1 route and best placed to support clients experiencing problems with their primary route.
With increased trading and data transfer volumes, the biggest challenge during periods of high volatility is ensuring operational continuity and resiliency to unexpected halts as a result of network and hardware issues or outages. Even a 1 second outage can lead to significant losses, particularly during periods of high volatility. Avelacom’s high quality back-up routes, currently being boosted, are designed to ensure its clients experience no unplanned downtime and are able to continue to trade, with very low latency, no matter what.
Connectivity between US- and Asia-based exchanges is a particular focus as it is expected that this is where bursts of volatility will be seen. Reflecting this, the route will be also used to connect to other major Asian financial hubs - Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, Taipei and Thailand.
Aleksey Larichev, CEO of Avelacom said: “Financial markets can be extremely vulnerable during periods of high volatility and firms need to be able to rely on their infrastructure and back-up systems to sustain high performance. Avelacom is setting the standard for back-up routes to prevent outages and losses as a result of hardware failure or a severed cable. By proactively optimizing the trans-Pacific and North American terrestrial fiber routes, Avelacom provides fully protected network solutions to support a robust trading environment for latency sensitive financial institutions: banks, prop shops, hedge funds, brokerage firms.”