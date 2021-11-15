Avelacom: Expansion In Singapore Yields Fastest Trading In The Market - Launches Tier 1 Colocation Services At Singapore Exchange (SGX)

Avelacom, the low latency connectivity, IT infrastructure and data solutions provider for global financial markets, continues to expand its coverage in the APAC region: broadening its partnership with Singapore Exchange (SGX) and becoming its colocation provider.
The new initiative is aimed at global proprietary trading firms and relative value funds who benefit from market volatility and need the fastest access to SGX’s trading platforms. Avelacom’s new server rack will be situated next to SGX’s core securities and derivatives matching facility, providing less than 20 microseconds round-trip network latency to SGX’s trading and market data engines – the fastest in the market.
Avelacom has partnered with SGX since 2016, with its market-leading lowest latency routes to/from SGX among the most popular in Avelacom’s extensive portfolio including routes between SGX and CME, SGX and Hong Kong, SGX and Shanghai, SGX and Tokyo and SGX and Sydney. With its new colocation services, Avelacom will provide enhanced infrastructure capabilities for trading on SGX, split into single-unit offerings to create a simple starting point for investors who are new to the Singapore markets.
Aleksey Larichev, CEO of Avelacom said: “SGX is the leading multi-asset exchange in Asia, generating a constantly growing demand among international financial institutions. In addition, SGX products are becoming ever-more popular for arbitrage trading strategies, which require ultra-low latency and robust IT infrastructure that deliver good value. Our expanded range of services meets all these needs, and make SGX’s securities and derivatives markets increasingly attractive for arbitrage opportunities.”
Ng Kin Yee, Managing Director, Head of Data, Connectivity and Indices at SGX said: “We are excited to see Avelacom’s growth and development as part of our co-location ecosystem. This partnership will enhance the connectivity options for our clients with the one-stop offering of both low-latency international connectivity and hosting infrastructure in SGX Co-Location.”