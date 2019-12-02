Avelacom Enhances Its Low Latency Data Services To Trade On HKEX Markets

Avelacom, the high-performance global connectivity and IT infrastructure provider for the financial services industry, has enhanced its high-speed network performance and joined Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited’s (HKEX) ecosystem of network service providers to offer the market’s lowest latency route between London and Hong Kong.
To facilitate essential low latency access to HKEX markets for financial services firms across Europe, the Americas and APAC, Avelacom has added another point of presence (PoP) in Hong Kong at HKEX’s colocation data centre. The new POP will allow the setup of broker-neutral, low latency connectivity to the HKEX trading environment. This is particularly valuable for market participants using high-speed algorithms such as for market making and arbitrage strategies.
In addition, Avelacom has completed significant network improvements that have enabled reduced latency between London and Hong Kong, with increased speed of up to 10.9 milliseconds. As a result, Avelacom has achieved the following best-in market latency number:
- London (Interxion) <> Hong Kong (HKEX) – 150.0 ms (round-trip).
Aleksey Larichev, CEO of Avelacom said: “East Asia is a key market for us, with many opportunities for low latency connectivity and hosting offerings. By combining network improvements with new PoP setup in HKEX data center, we’re providing world-beating low latency connections. This ensures improved services for Hong Kong’s well-established trading community, and access for traders across the world who have strong ties to Hong Kong including from London, Frankfurt, Singapore, Tokyo, Taipei, Sydney and Chicago.”
Andy Lee, HKEX Head of Hosting Services, said: “We are very pleased to have Avelacom join as part of our Hosting Services ecosystem. Members of our ecosystem will be able to easily access Avelacom’s services through a direct cross connect.”