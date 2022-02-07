Avelacom Deploys New Point Of Presence (PoP) At Bursa Malaysia

- Move further deepens Avelacom’s Asia presence and allows investment banks, hedge funds, sophisticated props, and quants to engage with one of Southeast Asia’s most vibrant markets
Avelacom, the low latency connectivity, IT infrastructure and data solutions provider for global financial markets, today announces the deployment of its point-of-presence (PoP) at Bursa Malaysia to extend its network footprint into Malaysia capital markets.
With its new PoP at Bursa Malaysia Avelacom further scales up its presence in Asia, reinforcing its position as the number one choice for low latency access to global growth markets. 2021 saw record derivative volumes traded on Bursa Malaysia with 18.4 million contracts traded in 2021, building on the previous record high of 18.2 million contracts registered traded in 2020.
Avelacom is seeing growing interest from electronic market makers and arbitrage trading firms towards many Asian markets. Avelacom recently set up a point-of-presence in Bangkok at the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET), extended its partnership with Singapore Exchange (SGX) to broaden its colocation and connectivity services portfolio and became a Japan Exchange Group (JPX) arrownet-Global Partner Network provider.
Aleksey Larichev, CEO of Avelacom said: “We have aggressive expansion plans in Asia and are going to set new benchmarks for low latency access across broader markets. Bursa Malaysia is on the radar among institutional traders because of its recent efforts to sustain trading volume growth and create new trading opportunities. These moves are drawing in greater international participation and encouraging global investors to trade on Malaysia’s derivatives market.”