Avelacom Debuts Connectivity, Market Data And Infrastructure Solutions On B3 (Brazil's Stock Exchange) - Non-Resident And Local Institutional Investors Will Benefit From Improved Market Access, Additional Options And Ample Opportunities For Cross-Market Arbitrage Via Avelacom’s Low Latency Global Network

Avelacom, the high-performance global connectivity and IT infrastructure provider for the financial services industry, is launching its low latency network, market data and Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) solutions for B3’s market participants. Traders on B3 will be able to access high capacity trading link options and IT resources, with better control of Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), without any compromise in data speed.
With increased trading volumes and rising volatility, buy- and sell-side firms need improved connections, to manage their costs and be confident in the robustness of network systems.
Avelacom’s ready-to-go infrastructure facilitates this without the need to build and deploy hardware and networks from scratch. With the new point of presence (PoP) in B3’s data center, Avelacom is providing a robust and sustainable, broker-neutral environment for all market participants that handles large volumes of real-time market data streams and the high number of updates. Maintaining consistency without interruption during execution in fast moving markets is also key.
Avelacom creates a simple starting point for investor clients who are new to Brazilian markets and want to set up quickly, on a trial basis, providing a minimum level of access as required. The solutions cover all B3 asset classes, including equities, commodity, FX and derivatives, as well as provide cross-asset trading opportunities among major global exchanges in the North America, EMEA and APAC regions.
Aleksey Larichev, CEO of Avelacom said: “B3 is one of the world largest exchanges and we are thrilled to join its global trading ecosystem. It is a great strategic step for us to expand our geographical presence and help to provide a broad institutional investor community access to Brazilian capital markets. With increased volatility, there is a new investor interest in Brazilian markets, and we are providing convenient solutions for clients as they explore these opportunities.”
“We are really pleased and happy with the partnership. Non-resident investors now have a new option to trade Brazilian assets with efficiency, speed and security.” – said Adolpho Bianchi, Head of Information and Technology Products and Services at B3.