Autorité Des Marchés Financiers Adjusts Its Annual And Other Fees

As of January 1, 2020, the annual and other fees payable under the laws administered by the Autorité des marchés financiers (the “AMF”) will be adjusted.
The adjusted fees are set out in two notices published in Part 1 of the Gazette officielle du Québec This link will open in a new window and in section 1.1 of the AMF Bulletin dated December 19, 2019 (Vol. 16, No. 50). These adjusted fees are also on the AMF website under Fees and costs payable to the AMF.
Fees prescribed in the laws and regulations below are adjusted by operation of law on January 1 of each year pursuant to the Financial Administration Act This link will open in a new window.Note de bas de page 1[1]
- Securities Act
Fees payable under Chapter II of Title VI of the Securities Regulation will be adjusted by 1.72% as of January 1, 2020.
- Insurers Act, Deposit Institutions and Deposit Protection Act, Trust Companies and Savings Companies Act, Act respecting financial services cooperatives
Fees payable under the Regulation under the Insurers Act, the Tariff of fees exigible under the Act respecting financial services cooperatives, the Regulation respecting the application of the Deposit Institutions and Deposit Protection Act This link will open in a new window and the Regulation under the Trust Companies and Savings Companies This link will open in a new window Act will be adjusted by 1.72% as of January 1, 2020.
- Derivatives Act
Fees payable under Tariffs for costs and fees payable in respect of derivatives will be adjusted by 1.72% as of January 1, 2020.
Fees prescribed in the laws and regulations below are adjusted based on the rate of increase in the general Consumer Price Index (CPI) for Canada for the period ending September 30, 2019.
- Act respecting the distribution of financial products and services
Fees payable under the Regulation respecting fees and contributions payable This link will open in a new window will be adjusted by 1.9% as of January 1, 2020.
- Money-Services Businesses Act
Fees and tariffs payable under the Regulation respecting fees and tariffs payable under the Money-Services Businesses Act This link will open in a new window will be adjusted by 1.9% as of January 1, 2020.
- Voluntary Retirement Savings Plans Act
Fees and costs payable under the Regulation respecting fees and costs payable for the issuance of an authorization under the Voluntary Retirement Savings Plans Act This link will open in a new window will be adjusted by 1.9% as of January 1, 2020.
The Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF") is the regulatory and oversight body for Québec’s financia