Attorneys And Activists Launch First Full-Service International Whistleblower Support Organization - Experts Unite To Assist Citizens And Employees With Disclosures, Protection And Compensation

The first organization that provides the full range of assistance and support to whistleblowers worldwide was launched today by an international team of attorneys and activists. The Center for Whistleblower Rights & Rewards is being announced on December 9 in recognition of the UN’s International Anti-Corruption Day.
The Center was established by Whistleblowing International and is led by whistleblower advocate and investigator Mark Worth. The Center will provide complete services for citizens and employees worldwide who have information about crime, corruption, environmental violations and other misconduct. The Center’s priorities are preserving the career and personal well-being of whistleblowers in the face of retaliation, providing legal advice and representation, investigating and remedying corruption, and holding guilty parties to account.
Regardless of where they live or work in the world, or where they maintain their citizenship, people can obtain legal representation, be eligible for anti-retaliation protection, utilize confidential reporting channels, and receive monetary compensation under US laws. These international whistleblower programs value the crucial role of people everywhere in exposing public health threats. They have grown substantially in recent years, as criminals and corrupt organizations have expanded their international enterprises.
The Center assists whistleblowers and investigates crime and misconduct including:
- Company misconduct
- Bribery of public officials
- Government contracting fraud
- Wildlife poaching / trafficking
- Illegal logging and fishing
- Bank and financial corruption
- Falsified carbon emissions
- Ocean pollution and dumping
- Money laundering
- Tax evasion and fraud
- Securities / commodities fraud
- Harm to endangered species
In the absence of competent and independent regulators and law enforcement – particularly in emerging democracies and countries in transition – the Center believes citizens have the power to expose and stop political corruption and financial fraud.
The Center has partnered with the leading U.S. whistleblower rights law firm, Kohn, Kohn & Colapinto, for its legal expertise, and the leading U.S. whistleblower advocacy group, National Whistleblower Center, for its whistleblower policy expertise. The public can communicate with and send information to the Center with a guarantee of complete confidentiality and under the protection of attorney-client privilege. Encrypted communication channels are available