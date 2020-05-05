Atlantic Sapphire Goes Ashore On Oslo Børs

Atlantic Sapphire was today listed on Oslo Børs. - I warmly welcome the company to us, they are true pioneers in salmon farming, says Øivind Amundsen, President and CEO of Oslo Børs.
Atlantic Sapphire is pioneering land-raised salmon farming, with a focus on developing sustainable and environmentally friendly farming methods. The company was admitted to trading on Merkur Market in May 2018, and has grown to become the largest company in this marketplace. Today, Atlantic Sapphire is stepping up to Oslo Børs, the obvious choice for larger companies that have an established track record and a wide shareholder base.
- On behalf of Atlantic Sapphire, I would like to thank the Oslo Stock Exchange and the company's investors for their participation in this important milestone in our history. I would also like to congratulate all our employees, we are now just a few weeks away from the first harvest of salmon from our Miami bluehouse, says Johan Andreassen, chairman and CEO of Atlantic Sapphire.
The world's largest seafood exchange
Oslo Børs is the world's largest and most important financial marketplace for the seafood sector. The OSLO Seafood Index consists of a large number of companies with different character and business concepts. Here you will find both smaller growth companies and the world's largest fish farming groups.
- The Oslo Stock Exchange is by far the world’s largest seafood stock exchange. We attract world leading companies, and Atlantic Sapphire is no exception. They are true pioneers in salmon farming and will further strengthen our seafood sector. I would like to warmly welcome Atlantic Sapphire to us today, I hope they will thrive here in Oslo, says Øivind Amundsen, President and CEO of Oslo Børs.
The difference between Merkur Market and Oslo Børs
Admission to trading on Merkur Market gives companies access to a marketplace with less extensive admission requirements and continuing reporting obligations, while a listing on Oslo Børs means full stock exchange listing in accordance with EU requirements.