ASX: Women And Younger Australians Help Lift Numbers Of Adult Investors Across The Nation To A Record 10.2 Million

Date 20/06/2023

There are now more Australian female investors than ever before, according to the ASX Australian Investor Study 2023 released today. The study also found that young Australians are continuing to play a key role in the investment landscape, with the next generation investor (aged 18-24) making up more than one fifth (22%) of those who began investing in the last two years.

 

General Manager, Investment Products and Strategy, Andrew Campion, said: “The ASX Australian Investor Study is ASX’s flagship research that provides an authoritative guide on the evolution of investment markets and investor behaviour.

