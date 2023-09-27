BV_Trial Banner.gif
Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

Mondo Visione Contextual Ad MV 468 x 60 Your Brand Our Audience MV 468 x 60 Your Hard To Reach CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23 ETFGI-USA-event-banner-2023---4.jpg

ASX: Variation To Employment Agreement With CEO

Date 27/09/2023

The Board of ASX has decided to make changes to its short term variable reward (STVR) and long term variable reward (LTVR) arrangements so as to enhance the flexibility that the Board has to structure them.

 

To support the changes, the provisions in Ms Lofthouse’s contract of employment relating to her STVR and LTVR rewards are being amended with effect from today, 27 September 2023. The amendments to Ms Lofthouse’s contract will allow the Board flexibility to determine her LTVR and STVR in accordance with the relevant plans, which may be replaced or amended from time to time at the Board’s discretion. These changes support the proposed LTVR for Ms Lofthouse as set out in the 2023 ASX Notice of Annual General Meeting released on 15 September 2023.

At all times, these variable reward arrangements will be subject to ASX’s Remuneration Adjustments Policy

MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg
MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg