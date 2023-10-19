BV_Trial Banner.gif
ASX Results Of 2023 Annual General Meeting - Addresses By Chair And Managing Director And CEO

Date 19/10/2023

The results of ASX Limited’s Annual General Meeting held on 19 October 2023 are set out in the attached document.

 

All resolutions put to the AGM were ordinary resolutions and decided by way of poll.

While more than 75% of votes cast on Resolution 3 were in favour of the adoption of the 2023 remuneration report, and a ‘second strike’ for the purposes of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) was avoided, the conditional spill resolution was put to the meeting for prudence. The spill resolution was not effective due to the result of Resolution 3.

2023 AGM - Addresses by Chair and Managing Director and CEO

