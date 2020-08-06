ASX Monthly Activity Report - July 2020

Trading – Cash Markets (including equities, interest rate and warrant trades)
- In July 2020, the average daily number of trades was 12% lower than the pcp. The average daily value traded onmarket of $5.4 billion was up 21% on the pcp.
- Volatility (as measured by the average daily movement in the All Ordinaries Index) was 0.9% in July (compared to 0.4% in the pcp).
- Expected future volatility (as measured by the S&P/ASX 200 VIX) in July was an average of 19.1 (compared to 11.2 in the pcp).
Click here for full details.