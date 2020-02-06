ASX Monthly Activity Report - January 2020

Trading – Cash Markets (including equities, interest rate and warrant trades)
- In January 2020, the average daily number of trades was 21% higher than the pcp. The average daily value traded on-market of $4.5 billion was up 21% on the pcp.
- Volatility (as measured by the average daily movement in the All Ordinaries Index) was 0.6% in January (compared to 0.5% in the pcp).
- Expected future volatility (as measured by the S&P/ASX 200 VIX) in January was an average of 12.4 (compared to 14.8 in the pcp).
Click here for full details.