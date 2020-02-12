 Skip to main Content
ASX Limited Half-Year Results To 31 December 2019 (1H20)

Date 12/02/2020

Financial highlights relative to the prior comparative period (pcp 1H19) based on the Group’s segment reporting 

  • Solid earnings growth – EBIT up 6.0% to $315.1m and NPAT up 1.8% to $250.4m  
  • Pleasing performance by all major businesses – operating revenue up 7.1% to $454.9m 
  • Core activity plus strategic initiatives drove higher shareholder returns – interim dividend up 1.7% to 116.4 cents per share 
  • Ongoing investment in operational infrastructure and risk management to strengthen foundations, support future growth and ensure long-term sustainability

Click here for full details.

ASX Ltd Half-Year Results Analyst Presentation

ASX Ltd Half Year Results Analyst Presentation and Speaker Notes

Appendix 4D and ASX Half-Year Financial Statements  

ASX Ltd Half-Year - Dividend Notification