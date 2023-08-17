ASX Limited Full-Year Results to 30 June 2023 (FY23)

Financial highlights relative to the prior comparative period (FY22) based on Group segment reporting
- Statutory net profit after tax of $317.3m, impacted by significant items of $173.8m
- Underlying net profit after tax of $491.1m, down 3.4% on FY22
- Resilience of diversified business model underpinned operating revenue of $1,010.2m, down 1.2%
- Final dividend of 112.1c contributed to a full year dividend of 228.3c, fully franked, down 3.4%
- Strategic highlights: refreshed purpose and vision, renewed executive leadership, new five year strategy, program for increased stakeholder engagement, revised capital management settings
2023 Full-Year Results Presentation Slides