ASX Limited Full-Year Results To 30 June 2020 (FY20)

Financial highlights relative to the prior comparative period (FY19) based on Group segment reporting
- Solid result in challenging conditions: statutory NPAT up 1.4% to $498.6m; underlying NPAT up 4.4% to $513.8m
- Growth in EPS for 8th year in a row: statutory EPS up 1.4% to 257.6c; underlying EPS up 4.4% to 265.4c
- Heightened market activity due to impacts of COVID-19, accompanied by strategic initiatives drove higher shareholder returns: final dividend up 7.2% to 122.5 cents per share; total FY20 dividends up 4.5% to 238.9cps
