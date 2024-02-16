ASX Limited – 2024 Half-Year Results

ASX today delivered 1H24 operating revenue of $511.7 million, a 2.4% increase on the prior corresponding period (pcp) and a record revenue performance for a first half result.

Performance across the four lines of businesses was mixed, with growth in Markets and Technology & Data offset by declines in Listings and Securities & Payments. Net interest income increased 20.9% in the half-year as rising interest rates contributed to solid returns on cash balances held.

Click here for full details.

Appendix 4D and 2024 Half-Year Financial Statements

Dividend/Distribution – ASX

2024 Half-Year Results Presentation Slides

2024 Half-Year Results Presentation and Speaking Notes