ASX Limited – 2024 Half-Year Results

Date 16/02/2024

ASX today delivered 1H24 operating revenue of $511.7 million, a 2.4% increase on the prior corresponding period (pcp) and a record revenue performance for a first half result.

Performance across the four lines of businesses was mixed, with growth in Markets and Technology & Data offset by declines in Listings and Securities & Payments. Net interest income increased 20.9% in the half-year as rising interest rates contributed to solid returns on cash balances held.

