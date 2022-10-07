BV_Trial Banner.gif
ASX Group Monthly Activity Report – September 2022

Date 07/10/2022

Trading – Cash Markets (including equities, interest rate and warrant trades)

 

  • In September 2022, the average daily number of trades was down 3% on the pcp. The average daily value traded on-market of $6.414 billion was down 9% on the pcp. 
  • Volatility (as measured by the average daily movement in the All Ordinaries Index) was 1.1% in September, up 0.4% on pcp. 
  • Future volatility (as measured by the S&P/ASX 200 VIX) in September was an average of 17.0, compared to 12.0 in the pcp.

 

Click here for full details.

