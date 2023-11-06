BV_Trial Banner.gif
ASX Group Monthly Activity Report - October 2023

Date 06/11/2023

Trading – Cash Markets (including equities, interest rate and warrant trades)

  • In October 2023, the average daily number of trades was down 9% on the pcp. The average daily value traded onmarket of $4.952 billion was down 12% on the pcp. 
  • Volatility (as measured by the average daily movement in the All Ordinaries Index) was 0.6% in October, down from 1.0% in the pcp. 
  • Future volatility (as measured by the S&P/ASX 200 VIX) in October was an average of 13.6, down 28% on pcp.

 

 

Click here for full details.

