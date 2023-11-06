ASX Group Monthly Activity Report - October 2023

Trading – Cash Markets (including equities, interest rate and warrant trades)
- In October 2023, the average daily number of trades was down 9% on the pcp. The average daily value traded onmarket of $4.952 billion was down 12% on the pcp.
- Volatility (as measured by the average daily movement in the All Ordinaries Index) was 0.6% in October, down from 1.0% in the pcp.
- Future volatility (as measured by the S&P/ASX 200 VIX) in October was an average of 13.6, down 28% on pcp.
