ASX Group Monthly Activity Report - October 2022

Trading – Cash Markets (including equities, interest rate and warrant trades)
- In October 2022, the average daily number of trades was down 7% on the pcp. The average daily value traded onmarket of $5.654 billion was down 9% on the pcp.
- Volatility (as measured by the average daily movement in the All Ordinaries Index) was 1.0% in October, up 0.5% on pcp.
- Future volatility (as measured by the S&P/ASX 200 VIX) in October was an average of 18.8, compared to 13.5 in the pcp.
