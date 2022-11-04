BV_Trial Banner.gif
ASX Group Monthly Activity Report - October 2022

Date 04/11/2022

Trading – Cash Markets (including equities, interest rate and warrant trades)

  • In October 2022, the average daily number of trades was down 7% on the pcp. The average daily value traded onmarket of $5.654 billion was down 9% on the pcp. 
  • Volatility (as measured by the average daily movement in the All Ordinaries Index) was 1.0% in October, up 0.5% on pcp. 
  • Future volatility (as measured by the S&P/ASX 200 VIX) in October was an average of 18.8, compared to 13.5 in the pcp.

 

 

Click here for fulldetails.

