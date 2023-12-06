ASX Group Monthly Activity Report - November 2023

Trading – Cash Markets (including equities, interest rate and warrant trades)
- In November 2023, the average daily number of trades was down 4% on the pcp. The average daily value traded on-market of $4.953 billion was down 18% on the pcp.
- Volatility (as measured by the average daily movement in the All Ordinaries Index) was 0.5% in November, down from 0.6% in the pcp.
- Future volatility (as measured by the S&P/ASX 200 VIX) in November was an average of 11.6, down 21% on pcp
Click here for fulldetails.