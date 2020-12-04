 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
BV_Trial Banner.gif

ASX Group Monthly Activity Report - November 2020

Date 04/12/2020

Trading – Cash Markets (including equities, interest rate and warrant trades)

  • In November 2020, the average daily number of trades was 4% lower than the pcp. The average daily value traded on-market of $6.6 billion was up 29% on the pcp. 
  • Volatility (as measured by the average daily movement in the All Ordinaries Index) was 0.7% in November (compared to 0.5% in the pcp). 
  • Expected future volatility (as measured by the S&P/ASX 200 VIX) in November was an average of 18.0 (compared to 11.1 in the pcp).


Click here for full details.