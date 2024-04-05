ASX Group Monthly Activity Report - March 2024

Trading – Cash Markets (including equities, interest rate and warrant trades)
- In March 2024, the average daily number of trades was up 11% on the pcp. The average daily value traded onmarket of $6.073 billion was down 1% on the pcp.
- Volatility (as measured by the average daily movement in the All Ordinaries Index) was 0.5% in March, compared to 0.7% in the pcp.
- Future volatility (as measured by the S&P/ASX 200 VIX) in March was an average of 11.1, down 19% on pcp.
