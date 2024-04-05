Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23 Sinara_468x60_banner.jpg dxFeed_Innovative_468x60_Devexp.jpg dxFeed_Yr_MktDataPrev__468x60_D.jpg dxFeed_NexGen_468x60_DevExperts.jpg

ASX Group Monthly Activity Report - March 2024

Date 05/04/2024

Trading – Cash Markets (including equities, interest rate and warrant trades)

  • In March 2024, the average daily number of trades was up 11% on the pcp. The average daily value traded onmarket of $6.073 billion was down 1% on the pcp. 
  • Volatility (as measured by the average daily movement in the All Ordinaries Index) was 0.5% in March, compared to 0.7% in the pcp. 
  • Future volatility (as measured by the S&P/ASX 200 VIX) in March was an average of 11.1, down 19% on pcp.

 

Click here for full details.

MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg
MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg