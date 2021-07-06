 Skip to main Content
ASX Group Monthly Activity Report - June 2021

Date 06/07/2021

Trading – Cash Markets (including equities, interest rate and warrant trades)

  • In June 2021, the average daily number of trades was down 16% on the pcp. The average daily value traded onmarket of $5.7 billion was down 27% on the pcp. 
  • Volatility (as measured by the average daily movement in the All Ordinaries Index) was 0.5% in June (compared to 1.3% in the pcp). 
  • Expected future volatility (as measured by the S&P/ASX 200 VIX) in June was an average of 12.1 (compared to 22.2 in the pcp).

