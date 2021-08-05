ASX Group Monthly Activity Report - July 2021

Trading – Cash Markets (including equities, interest rate and warrant trades)
- In July 2021, the average daily number of trades was up 1% on the pcp. The average daily value traded on-market of $5.3 billion was down 1% on the pcp.
- Volatility (as measured by the average daily movement in the All Ordinaries Index) was 0.5% in July (compared to 0.9% in the pcp).
- Expected future volatility (as measured by the S&P/ASX 200 VIX) in July was an average of 12.0 (compared to 19.1 in the pcp).
