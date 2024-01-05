Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

ASX Group Monthly Activity Report – December 2023

Date 05/01/2024

Trading – Cash Markets (including equities, interest rate and warrant trades)

  • In December 2023, the average daily number of trades was up 13% on the pcp. The average daily value traded onmarket of $5.371 billion was up 2% on the pcp. 
  • Volatility (as measured by the average daily movement in the All Ordinaries Index) was 0.6% in December, down from 0.7% in the pcp. 
  • Future volatility (as measured by the S&P/ASX 200 VIX) in December was an average of 10.2, down 19% on pcp.

 

