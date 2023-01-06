BV_Trial Banner.gif
ASX Group Monthly Activity Report - December 2022

Date 06/01/2023

Trading – Cash Markets (including equities, interest rate and warrant trades)

  • In December 2022, the average daily number of trades was down 17% on the pcp. The average daily value traded on-market of $5.265 billion was down 8% on the pcp. 
  • Volatility (as measured by the average daily movement in the All Ordinaries Index) was 0.7% in December, up 0.2% on pcp. 
  • Future volatility (as measured by the S&P/ASX 200 VIX) in December was an average of 12.6, consistent with pcp.

 

 

