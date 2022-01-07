ASX Group Monthly Activity Report - December 2021

Trading – Cash Markets (including equities, interest rate and warrant trades)
- In December 2021, the average daily number of trades was up 14% on the pcp. The average daily value traded onmarket of $5.7 billion was up 2% on the pcp.
- Volatility (as measured by the average daily movement in the All Ordinaries Index) was 0.5% in December, compared to 0.6% in the pcp.
- Future volatility (as measured by the S&P/ASX 200 VIX) in December was an average of 12.6 compared to 13.8 in the pcp.
