ASX Group Monthly Activity Report - December 2020

Date 06/01/2021

Trading – Cash Markets (including equities, interest rate and warrant trades)

  • In December 2020, the average daily number of trades was 6% lower than the pcp. The average daily value traded on-market of $5.6 billion was up 22% on the pcp. 
  • Volatility (as measured by the average daily movement in the All Ordinaries Index) was 0.6% in December (compared to 0.6% in the pcp). 
  • Expected future volatility (as measured by the S&P/ASX 200 VIX) in December was an average of 13.8 (compared to 12.0 in the pcp).

Click here for full details.