ASX Group Monthly Activity Report – December 2019

Trading – Cash Markets (including equities, interest rate and warrant trades)
- In December 2019, the average daily number of trades was 7% higher than the pcp. The average daily value traded on-market of $4.6 billion was down 5% on the pcp.
- Volatility (as measured by the average daily movement in the All Ordinaries Index) was 0.6% in December (compared to 0.9% in the pcp).
- Expected future volatility (as measured by the S&P/ASX 200 VIX) in December was an average of 12.0 (compared to 17.6 in the pcp).
